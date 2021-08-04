Atlanta indie-pop outfit Lunar Vacation are gearing up to release their debut album Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, opening a door to a unique sonic universe that is both welcoming and intriguing. The album announcement came alongside a new video for the track “Mold,” a vibrant and psychedelic visual that beautifully compliments the memorable tune.

To celebrate the forthcoming new album, vocalist Grace Repasky sat down to talk The Strokes, performing in a jumpsuit, and Alex Turner in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

You dance or leave.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

High frequency chillers who laugh a lot.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Probably Arizona or Atlanta. They always go pretty hard.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Alex Turner. He was the first one to make me interested in songwriting.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

In Maggie’s home. Her dad makes the best ancient grain bowls.

What album do you know every word to?

Room on Fire – The Strokes.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Mac DeMarco at Variety Playhouse in 2015.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I like playing in a jumpsuit because I can jump and if it gets crazy, crowdsurf and not have to worry about flashing anyone. And it just looks so sick.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Isabella Cotier on Instagram.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Hmmm.. We haven’t been on the road in a minute but it was probably something by Her’s.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Whats a good humidity level”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

RAM by Paul McCartney DUH

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

An adobe in New Mexico that was in the middle of nowhere with no cell service. It was weird in a good way. The “I-never-want-to-return-to-the-city” type vibe.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My first tattoo was one I got when I just turned 18. My friend stick-and-poked “SLUFF” on my leg after the Naked Giants record.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Wallows.. :p

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

When I got Covid in January, my whole family was out of town and I was alone in my childhood house for like a month. Maggie and her family dropped off some fun food, a card, and an embroidered sweatshirt (by Maggie) to make me feel better. I felt the love 6 feet apart.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Stop stressing about choosing between school and music because the cards will play out the way they are supposed to and eventually you will be thankful you did both because now you are graduating early and still making music. Also you are NOT in love girl LOL!!

What’s the last show you went to?

Katy Kirby on a NYC rooftop last month.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Any Harry Potter or Pirates Of The Caribbean.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Spicy shrimp and veggie chickpea pasta with arugula. He would literally freak. Then next time I would be invited over to his place.

Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp is out October 29 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.