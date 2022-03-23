In a new track from Lykke Li, the Swedish singer longs for an ex-lover. “No Hotel” features Li singing, accompanied with nothing but a guitar. The minimalistic composition makes her crestfallen vocals all the more haunting.

“No Hotel” marks Li’s first taste of new material in two years. In 2020, she released a song called “Bron,” written and performed entirely in Swedish. She also share a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and collaborated with Duran Duran on their 2021 album, Future Past. But until today, we hadn’t heard much from Li, in terms of new original material, since.

From the beginning of the song, Li is straightforward about missing her ex-lover. “There’s no hotel, no cigarettes, and you’re still in love with someone else,” she sings. By the song’s second verse she admits, “with every step, I’m not over you.”

“No Hotel” precedes Li’s upcoming album, Eyeye. Not much is known about the album, in a 2018 interview with The Fader, in tandem with the release of her last album, So Sad So Sexy, Li expressed her desire to not “take so long to work.” She said, “Now I really want to get into the consciousness of working and putting sh*t out and, like, making something in the moment and letting it go.”

Check out “No Hotel” above.

Eyeye is out 5/20 via Play It Again Sam/Crush Music. Pre-save it here.