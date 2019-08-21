Philip Cosores

Most festivals are content to not mean anything. Or maybe that’s not fair, but the greater thing that most fests champion is a sense of community, a rite of passage for young people, and celebrating a collective love of music, food, and the outdoors. Sure, most will have environmental initiatives and voting registration and even artists using their platform to express important ideas about immigration or gun violence or global warming. But that’s not what the festivals are neccesarily about. The causes are simply an added bonus.

On Sunday in Los Angeles State Historic Park, the first-ever Yola Dia festival felt like the exact opposite of this. Sure, for the casual attendee, they might have only been there for the lineup. It was a strong bill that included headliner Lykke Li, who helped put together the festival and whose Yola mescal featured heavily, along with Cat Power, Megan Thee Stallion, Courtney Love, Sophie, and many more. In fact, some might not even notice at first glance that every artist on the bill identified as a woman. But the mission went even beyond that, as the festival proudly featured food, drinks, and art all created by women, making for an event that didn’t only push women to the front, it raised them up and shined a bright light on their vast contributions to the world.

Philip Cosores

Throughout the day, occasional speakers would take the stage, including labor activist Dolores Huerta, centering the festival’s message: the desire for a world of equal pay, where people would not be discriminated against for their race, gender, or sexual orientation, and where everyone’s voice is given the platform it deserves. These are things worth protesting for, worth yelling about, and on Sunday, Yola Dia reminded that they are things that are also worth celebrating. While there might be great distances to go before some of these issues become things of the past, creating an atmosphere of artists, businesses, influencers, and music fans of a like mind held a distinct power. More than two years ago just a mile or so away, these are the same Angelenos that marched together in the Women’s March. Yola Dia reminded that the mission is far from over, and that great things are still possible when we come together.

The festival’s ethos wasn’t just present in the booking and the on-stage discourse. A dollar from every ticket sold went to The Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles, an organization that helps women dealing with homelessness and its lasting effects. Running right through the center of the festival was a flag circle created by 26 different female artists that spoke to issues including women’s right to vote and the current border detainment crisis., taking the idea of a selfie station to new heights and adding more meaning to the usual Instagram fodder. The flags were auctioned off to benefit the ACLU.