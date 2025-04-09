Mac DeMarco is officially back. Today (April 8), the “Heart To Heart” musician announced his plans for the year with a corky video on Instagram.

Although Mac Demarco the clip (viewable here) is primarily filled with awkward silence, just before it ends a flash of three live performance schedules flashed across the screen.

If you missed it, in the post’s caption, DeMarco confirmed he will be hitting the road for a massive tour, which includes stops in the US, UK, EU, and Canada. DeMarco also revealed that his next studio album is on the way.

DeMarco’s last bodies of work (One Wayne G and Five Easy Hot Dogs) were released in 2023.

“Going on tour. Album out in August. C U THERE 🇨🇦 💪,” he wrote.

The pre-sale for Mac DeMarco’s 2025 tour dates is schedule to kick off on April 9 at 10 am local time. The public sale will follow on April 10 at 10 am local time. Find more information here. Continue below to view Mac DeMarco’s view tour schedule and posters.