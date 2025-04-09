Mac DeMarco is officially back. Today (April 8), the “Heart To Heart” musician announced his plans for the year with a corky video on Instagram.
Although Mac Demarco the clip (viewable here) is primarily filled with awkward silence, just before it ends a flash of three live performance schedules flashed across the screen.
If you missed it, in the post’s caption, DeMarco confirmed he will be hitting the road for a massive tour, which includes stops in the US, UK, EU, and Canada. DeMarco also revealed that his next studio album is on the way.
DeMarco’s last bodies of work (One Wayne G and Five Easy Hot Dogs) were released in 2023.
“Going on tour. Album out in August. C U THERE 🇨🇦 💪,” he wrote.
The pre-sale for Mac DeMarco’s 2025 tour dates is schedule to kick off on April 9 at 10 am local time. The public sale will follow on April 10 at 10 am local time. Find more information here. Continue below to view Mac DeMarco’s view tour schedule and posters.
Mac DeMarco’s 2025 Tour Dates
08/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/05 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
09/08 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/09 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/20 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/22 — Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge
09/23 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/25 — Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater at the Olympia Film Society
09/27 — Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater
09/28 — Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater
09/29 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/22 — Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo
10/25 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
10/27 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal
10/28 — Hamburg, DE @ Docks
10/30 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/31 — Stockholm, SE @ Fallan
11/01 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/03 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/04 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk
11/05 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11/08 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/09 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
11/10 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/12 — Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
11/13 — Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building
11/14 — Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
11/17 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
11/18 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
12/03 — Halifax, NS @ Light House
12/04 — Moncton, NB @ Tide & Boar
12/06 — Québec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm
12/07 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus
12/08 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
12/09 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
12/13 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
12/15 — Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
12/16 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
12/17 — Calgary, AB @ Mac Hall
12/19 — Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre