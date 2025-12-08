Mac DeMarco Quietly Dropped His Second Secret Album Of The Past Month

This past August, Mac DeMarco shared a new album, Guitar. It was his first release of the year but not his last.

As Stereogum noted last month, on his European tour, DeMarco quietly distributed copies of a new project called Dog On The Rock; One fan reported that they found a CD taped to the barricade at a show in Dublin, Ireland.

In an October interview with Paris’ Arte Concert Festival, DeMarco talked about what he was calling “Mac’s Secret Album,” saying, “I actually do have a bunch of recordings that I made in between these two tours, and I went to the print shop to make little album sleeves of that yesterday. So maybe there will be another secret album, but one that you can hear this time.”

Well, there is now more than one secret album: As Exclaim notes, a fan in Canada got their hands on another secret CD at a DeMarco concert, with this release titled Seven Off The Two.

They later uploaded the project to Soundcloud. The tracks on both this and the previous secret album are similar to the tracks on DeMarco’s 199-song 2023 compilation One Wayne G, meaning the recordings are all pretty loose and most often not things you’d find on a proper studio album. The opening track of Seven Off The Two, for example, is seven minutes of just drums.