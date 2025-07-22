We got news of a new Mac DeMarco album, Guitar, last month, while also sharing “Home.” Now he has unveiled another new song, the chilled-out “Holy,” as well as a video for it.

It’s a straightforward visual, featuring DeMarco, filming himself from a top-down perspective presumably with a selfie stick, walking around a grassy area, mouthing along with the lyrics, and eating an apple.

DeMarco previously said of the album:

I think Guitar is as close to a true representation of where I’m at in my life today as I can manage to put to paper. I’m happy to share this music, and look forward to playing these songs as many places as I’m able.”

Watch the “Holy” video above and find DeMarco’s upcoming tour dates below.