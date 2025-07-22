We got news of a new Mac DeMarco album, Guitar, last month, while also sharing “Home.” Now he has unveiled another new song, the chilled-out “Holy,” as well as a video for it.
It’s a straightforward visual, featuring DeMarco, filming himself from a top-down perspective presumably with a selfie stick, walking around a grassy area, mouthing along with the lyrics, and eating an apple.
DeMarco previously said of the album:
I think Guitar is as close to a true representation of where I’m at in my life today as I can manage to put to paper. I’m happy to share this music, and look forward to playing these songs as many places as I’m able.”
Watch the “Holy” video above and find DeMarco’s upcoming tour dates below.
Mac DeMarco’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
08/29/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre * +
08/30/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre = +
08/31/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre + =
09/04/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall =
09/05/2025 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric =
09/07/2025 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall = +
09/08/2025 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall + =
09/09/2025 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner +
09/19/2025 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre * +
09/20/2025 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre = +
09/22/2025 — Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge =
09/23/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre =
09/24/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre =
09/25/2025 — Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater: Olympia Film Society =
09/27/2025 — Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater =
09/28/2025 — Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater *
09/29/2025 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
10/21/2025 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso =
10/22/2025 — Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo =
10/25/2025 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel =
10/27/2025 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal =
10/28/2025 — Hamburg, DE @ Docks =
10/30/2025 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA =
10/31/2025 — Stockholm, SE @ Fallan =
11/01/2025 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene =
11/03/2025 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle =
11/04/2025 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk &
11/05/2025 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal &
11/08/2025 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy &
11/09/2025 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome &
11/10/2025 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo = &
11/12/2025 — Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange &
11/13/2025 — Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building &
11/14/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios &
11/15/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios &
11/17/2025 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium &
11/18/2025 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium &
12/02/2025 — Halifax, NS @ Light House &
12/03/2025 — Halifax, NS @ Light House &
12/04/2025 — Moncton, NB @ Tide & Boar &
12/06/2025 — Québec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm &
12/07/2025 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus &
12/08/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall &
12/09/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall &
12/12/2025 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *
12/13/2025 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *
12/15/2025 — Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *
12/16/2025 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *
12/17/2025 — Calgary, AB @ Mac Hall *
12/19/2025 — Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *
02/16/2026 — Fukuoka, Japan @ DRUM Be-1
02/17/2026 — Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro
02/19/2026 — Kyoto, Japan @ TakuTaku
02/20/2026 — Nagoya, Japan @ Nagoya Club Quattro
02/21/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Kanda Square Hall
03/06/2026 — Hong Kong @ Kitty Woo Stadium, Tung Po
05/01/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ A-LOT at AREA15
05/02/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/03/2026 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/05/2026 — La Vista, NE @ The Astro
05/06/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/07/2026 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)
05/08/2026 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/09/2026 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
05/11/2026 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
05/12/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/13/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
05/16/2026 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/18/2026 — Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom
05/19/2026 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
05/21/2026 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
05/22/2026 — Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
05/23/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
* with Vicky Farewell
+ with Daryl Johns
= with Mock Media
& with Tex Crick
Guitar is out 8/22 via Mac’s Record Label. Find more information here.