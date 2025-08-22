Indiecast On The New Mac DeMarco Album

Steven and Ian open with a quick Sportscast about the new Dallas Cowboys documentary on Netflix, which Steven loves. They also discuss a viral tweet about the supposed best rock songs of the last 25 years, which includes a lot of “not best” songs. Then they check in on the Fantasy Album Draft, discussing new releases by Water From Your Eyes, Nourished By Time, and Wolf Alice. After that, they review the new Mac DeMarco album, Guitar, his first “vocal” release in six years. After that, they do a “yay or nay” on Belle And Sebastian.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the new Pool Kids record and Steven goes for Greg Freeman.

