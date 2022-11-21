Machine Gun Kelly 2022 American Music Awards AMAs
Getty Image
Machine Gun Kelly Admitted That His 2022 AMAs Outfit Was ‘Uncomfortable To Pee In’ While Fans Had Other Concerns

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t one to shy away from bold looks at public events, and at the 2022 AMAs this weekend, he went with one of his least conventional outfits yet: MGK donned a purple suit that looked relatively normal save for the dozens and dozens of spikes protruding out from all over it.

Indeed, it seems the outfit was as more of a burden to wear as it appeared. During his acceptance speech for the Favorite Rock Artist award, he joked (well, probably not) that the suit is “uncomfortable to pee in.” He continued, “Speaking of uncomfortable, there have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong: I’m a rocket man. We weren’t born on the moon, but we looked at it, we were curious, and then we went there… supposedly. These last two rock albums, to me, were me going to the moon. But I’m not done exploring the universe yet and I am all genres. I’ll see you on Mars, motherf*cker!”

So, while bathroom affairs were a concern for MGK, onlookers were more worried about the folks around him, who by being in his presence put themselves in danger of having an eye poked out.

Check out some reactions below.

