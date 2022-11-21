At the American Music Awards last night (November 21), controversial singer Chris Brown found himself nominated for Favorite Male R&B Artist, against Brent Faiyaz, Givēon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd. The AMAs are fan-voted, and the fans decided that Brown should come away with the win, so he did.

The in-person audience at the ceremony didn’t take this well. Kelly Rowland presented the award and was showered in boos when she revealed Brown was the winner. She accepted the honor on the absent Brown’s behalf and addressed the crowd as the booing continued, saying, “Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this award on his behalf — excuse me: chill out — but I wanted to tell Chris, ‘Thank you so much for making great R&B music,’ and I want to tell him, ‘Thank you for being an incredible performer.’ I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you, congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Chile Kelly Rowland ain’t playin’! She had to check the crowd while announcing Chris Brown as the winner at the AMAs! 📹:(@abc @gettyimages ) pic.twitter.com/Ssj2UF9z0M — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 21, 2022

This comes shortly after Brown accused AMAs organizers of canceling his planned Michael Jackson tribute performance at the show. Sharing a rehearsal video on Instagram a few days ago, Brown wrote, “U SERIOUS?” He later added in a comment, “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”