Despite skipping out on the Grammys after his album, Tickets To My Downfall, failed to get a single Grammy nomination last year, Machine Gun Kelly is back to help present the nominees for the 2023 Grammys.

While Kelly may have had a bone to pick with the Recording Academy in 2022 — “wtf is wrong with the grammys,” he tweeted — it seems the tension may have resolved. But some folks quickly pointed out that while Kelly was reading the Comedy and Music for Visual Media Nominations, there appeared to be an underlying tone of aggravation.

“I am Machine Gun Kelly, and I will be attempting to read for the first time in my life today,” he said flatly before wishing some of his friends up for nomination at the Latin Grammys, which will be taking place later this week.

“I am excited to be celebrating music of all kinds and am excited to read the nominees for visual media,” he continued.

While it’s unclear if MGK was unhappy to be there, his monotone voice and lackluster attitude didn’t help clear up any confusion.

Along with MGK, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Smokey Robinson, Jimmie Allen, and Ledisi, as well as Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and CBS Mornings co-anchors Gayle King, and Nate Burleson helped hand out nominations for this year’s award show.

Check out the video of MGK presenting 2023 Grammys nominees below. Find the full list of 65th Annual Grammy Awards nominees here.