In less than two weeks, Machine Gun Kelly will deliver his sixth album Mainstream Sellout. It’s the follow-up to his 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall, an album that featured heavy contributions from Travis Barker who will also work with MGK on Mainstream Sellout. Kelly’s upcoming album was originally titled Born With Horns, but he decided a name change was in order for the project. However, this decision was made after he and Barker got matching “Born With Horns” tattoos. Nonetheless, Mainstream Sellout is locked in for a March 25 release date, and as date approaches, MGK took a moment to share some new information about it.

In recent posts on social media, Kelly revealed the list of collaborators who will appear on Mainstream Sellout. Thanks to singles that MGK already released for the album, we know Willow, who appeared on “Emo Girl,” and Lil Wayne, who can be found on “Ay!,” both have moments to shine on the album. Additionally, Pete Davidson, Young Thug, Gunna, Blackbear, Iann Dior, Bring Me The Horizon, and a second appearance from Lil Wayne will be found elsewhere on Mainstream Sellout. Despite sharing the lists of guests on the album, Kelly did not unveil the official song titles on Mainstream Sellout.

You can view Kelly’s post about Mainstream Sellout above.

Mainstream Sellout is out 3/25 via Bad Boy/Interscope. You can pre-save it here.

