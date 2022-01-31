Machine Gun Kelly 2021
Getty Image
Indie

Machine Gun Kelly Changes His New Album’s Name After He And Travis Barker Got Tattoos Of The Old Title

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Last year, Machine Gun Kelly was so sure that he was naming his new album Born With Horns that he and collaborator Travis Barker got the title tattooed on themselves. Now, though, MGK has had a change of heart and given the album a different name. So, in a hilarious TikTok video, he had to break the news to Barker that the album is now called Mainstream Sellout.

In the clip, Barker and Kelly sit side-by-side as Kelly starts, “OK, we’re friends no matter what, right?” After getting confirmation from Barker, he continued, “Remember when, um… remember when we got the album name, the new album name, tattooed on our arms?” As Barker realizes what’s happening, he laughs and says something to the effect of, “You’re changing it.” Kelly laughs and confirms before Barker asks, “OK, what’s the new album name?” At that point, the video cuts to the album logo for Mainstream Sellout, a title that seems thematically connected to its preceding album, Tickets To My Downfall.

@machinegunkelly

my bad @travisbarker

♬ original sound – Colson

Back when the album was called Born With Horns, Kelly said of it, “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same. Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets [To My Downfall]’, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
OG Parker Details How ‘No Fuss,’ PartyNextDoor’s First Solo Single In Two Years, Came To Life
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
FKA Twigs Digs Into The ‘Golden Stuff’ On Her New Mixtape, ‘Caprisongs’
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×