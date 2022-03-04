In just a few weeks, Machine Gun Kelly will deliver his second project as an all-out rock star. The Cleveland native made the switch from rapper to rocker in 2020 with the release of his fifth album Tickets To My Downfall. The project came with its supporters, as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, as well as its doubters with some questioning MGK’s legitimacy in the rock world. Nonetheless, MGK is pushing full-steam ahead, and at the end of the month, he’ll release his sixth album Mainstream Sellout.

Ahead of its arrival, MGK calls on Lil Wayne for their latest single “Ay.” The track blends MGK’s punk aesthetic and a bit of a trap bounce that makes it easy for Wayne to lay some raps on the song. The new track is also delivered with a colorful visual that captures MGK sitting beside his friends as they transition through different outfits. Wayne doesn’t make an official appearance in the video, but he can be found in the form of a cardboard cutout.

The track arrives after MGK teamed up with Willow for their heartfelt collaboration “Emo Girl.” The song saw both singers showing their appreciation for a woman that they’ve grown feelings for. Prior to that, MGK teamed up with Travis Barker, who will produce Mainstream Sellout, for “Papercuts” which is the lead single from the upcoming album.

You can listen to “Ay” with Lil Wayne in the video above.

Mainstream Sellout is out 3/25 via Bad Boy/Interscope. You can pre-save it here.