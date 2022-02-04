Machine Gun Kelly And Willow Detail A Newfound Love For An ‘Emo Girl’

Last summer, Machine Gun Kelly proudly announced that his sixth album would be titled Born With Horns. He shared the news by revealing matching tattoos he got with Travis Barker, who is set to contribute heavy production to the project. Well, that was last year. Now, MGK is ready to release the album but with a brand new title: Mainstream Sellout. The project appears to be a sequel of sorts to his 2020 release, Tickets To My Downfall. With a March 25 release date locked in for MGK’s sixth album, he returns with its latest single, “Emo Girl” featuring Willow.

The new single is an upbeat record that continues MGK’s latest chapter as a pop punk singer. On it, he and Willow detail a growing love for an emo girl with lines like “She tells me lies but she knows all of my secrets” and “She knows all the words to the trap songs.” It’s MGK’s first single for the year and his first track since last year’s “Papercuts” with Travis Barker. As for Willow, the track arrives after she and Travis Barker ended 2021 with a remix of “Transparent Soul” with Kid Cudi. She also released her fourth album, Lately I Feel Everything, last summer.

You can listen to “Emo Girl” in the video above.

Mainstream Sellout is out 3/25 via Bad Boy/Interscope. You can pre-save it here.