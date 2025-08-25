Magdalena Bay had a major winner with their 2024 album Imaginal Disk, which managed to land within the top 20 of the Uproxx Music Critics Poll. It’s been almost exactly a year since the project was released and the band still has big plans for it.

They said in a statement, “On this day, the anniversary of the record, we’d like to formally announce and acknowledge the existence of a full album movie. Surely our most ambitious undertaking thus far, this thing will be done at some point… soon… and we will share more information imminently.”

A press release notes the film is directed by Amanda Kramer and written and edited by the band’s Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin. It also expands on the album’s world, and elements of the story were featured in the band’s videos for “Death & Romance,” “Image,” and “That’s My Floor,” along with their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and on the Imaginal Mystery Tour.

Speaking of: check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.