Magdalena Bay had a major winner with their 2024 album Imaginal Disk, which managed to land within the top 20 of the Uproxx Music Critics Poll. It’s been almost exactly a year since the project was released and the band still has big plans for it.
They said in a statement, “On this day, the anniversary of the record, we’d like to formally announce and acknowledge the existence of a full album movie. Surely our most ambitious undertaking thus far, this thing will be done at some point… soon… and we will share more information imminently.”
A press release notes the film is directed by Amanda Kramer and written and edited by the band’s Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin. It also expands on the album’s world, and elements of the story were featured in the band’s videos for “Death & Romance,” “Image,” and “That’s My Floor,” along with their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and on the Imaginal Mystery Tour.
Speaking of: check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Magdalena Bay’s 2025 Tour Dates: Imaginal Mystery Tour
09/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/20-21 — San Francisco, CA @ Portola Music Festival
09/22 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/24 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
09/29 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre
10/01 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/03-05 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/05 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
10/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/08 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/10 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/10-12 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/14 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
10/15 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
10/17 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/17-18 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/22 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/24 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/26 — Philadelphia @ The Filmore