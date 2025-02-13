Halsey is a few months removed from the release of her latest album, The Great Impersonator. Now, fans will soon have the chance to hear some of those new songs live: Today (February 13), Halsey has announced a new tour dubbed Halsey: For My Last Trick.

The shows run from May to July and features a lineup of special guests that includes Magdalena Bay, Alvvays, Evanescence, Del Water Gap, The Warning, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, Royel Otis, Flowerovlove, and Alemeda.

Tickets go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale on February 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Sign-ups for that are open now, here. Then, the general on-sale starts February 21 at 10 a.m. local time, here.

Check out the list of tour dates below.