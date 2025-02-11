Magdalena Bay Expand The ‘Imaginal Mystery Tour’ With New Fall Dates

Magdalena Bay will continue to support Imaginal Disk, one of the best albums of 2024, on a headlining tour. The alt-pop duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin have shared new fall dates for the upcoming trek, which includes stops in Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale-tickets for the new shows beginning Thursday, February 13, at 10 a.m. local time, while general tickets go on sale on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

Check out the complete dates below.