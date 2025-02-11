Magdalena Bay Expand The ‘Imaginal Mystery Tour’ With New Fall Dates

Magdalena Bay will continue to support Imaginal Disk, one of the best albums of 2024, on a headlining tour. The alt-pop duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin have shared new fall dates for the upcoming trek, which includes stops in Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans.
Fans can sign up for pre-sale-tickets for the new shows beginning Thursday, February 13, at 10 a.m. local time, while general tickets go on sale on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.
Check out the complete dates below.
Magdalena Bay’s 2025 Tour Dates: Imaginal Mystery Tour
04/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/28 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/29 — Boston, MA @ Citizen House of Blues
04/30 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
05/02 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
05/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
05/06 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
05/07 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
05/09 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
05/10 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
05/11 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex
05/16 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
09/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
10/05 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre – Egyptian Room
10/08 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/12 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/14 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/15 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
10/17 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/22 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/24 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore