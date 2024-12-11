Magdalena Bay‘s Imaginal Disk is widely being hailed as one of the best albums of 2024. It’s on our list! In 2025, the duo — consisting of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin — will tour the North America to continue to support it. Magdalena Bay have shared new dates for the Imaginal Mystery Tour from April to May 2025, including stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Denver. Sam Austins will open all the shows.

Tickets for the Imaginal Mystery Tour go on sale on Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local, while pre-sales begin Thursday, December 12, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on how to get tickets here.

You can see Magdalena Bay’s full Imaginal Mystery Tour dates below.