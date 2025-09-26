Magdalena Bay had one of the best albums of 2024 with Imaginal Disk. (It ranked pretty high on the Uproxx Music Critics Poll.) As the album-making process goes, some tracks didn’t end up making the cut. But, the duo liked a couple of them enough to give them a proper release: Today (September 26), they shared “Second Sleep” and “Star Eyes,” which were made during the end of the album sessions.
In a statement, the band says of the songs, “‘Second Sleep’ and ‘Star Eyes’ are two songs we made around the end of Imaginal Disk — both a sort of spiritual successor to the album’s mood and emotional arc. We like how they complement each other, so here they are as a pair.”
This comes shortly after Magdalena Bay revealed they’re working on a full movie for Imaginal Disk.
Listen to “Second Sleep” and “Star Eyes” above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Magdalena Bay’s 2025 Tour Dates: Imaginal Mystery Tour
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
09/29 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre
10/01 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/03-05 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/05 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
10/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/08 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/10 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/10-12 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/14 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
10/15 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
10/17 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/17-18 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/22 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/24 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Filmore
12/31 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom