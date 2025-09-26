Magdalena Bay had one of the best albums of 2024 with Imaginal Disk. (It ranked pretty high on the Uproxx Music Critics Poll.) As the album-making process goes, some tracks didn’t end up making the cut. But, the duo liked a couple of them enough to give them a proper release: Today (September 26), they shared “Second Sleep” and “Star Eyes,” which were made during the end of the album sessions.

In a statement, the band says of the songs, “‘Second Sleep’ and ‘Star Eyes’ are two songs we made around the end of Imaginal Disk — both a sort of spiritual successor to the album’s mood and emotional arc. We like how they complement each other, so here they are as a pair.”

This comes shortly after Magdalena Bay revealed they’re working on a full movie for Imaginal Disk.

Listen to “Second Sleep” and “Star Eyes” above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.