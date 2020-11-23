Here we are again, looking for things to listen to and fill the time. With digital streaming platforms, we have all of the music in the world at our fingertips, but still can’t seem to figure out exactly what we want to hear. Lucky for all of us, Geoff Rickly is here to help with Making A Mixtape, the new video offering from Uproxx’s Indie Mixtape. As the singer for the post-hardcore band Thursday, Rickly has a unique and experienced perspective on what it takes to craft an impactful mixtape.

After crafting a “Cinematic” mixtape with Dogleg’s Alex Stoitsiadis, Rickly is joined by Bartees Strange to piece together a “Mindblowing” playlist. Earlier this year, Bartees released his debut album Live Forever, which has become one of the most talked-about new releases of the year. Throughout the record, the producer and multi-instrumentalist incorporates aspects of indie and alternative rock, as well as jazz, R&B, and hip-hop, making for an incredibly exciting listen.

Check out the fifth episode of Making A Mixtape above and the “Mindblowing” playlist below.

Yaeji — “Waking Up Down”

Blackstarkids — “Britney Bitch”

Petey — “Don’t Tell The Boys”

The Japanese House — “Dionne” (ft. Justin Vernon)

Jean Dawson — “Power Freaks”

Bartees Strange — “Boomer”

Junie Morrison/George Clinton — “Super Spirit”

Standing On The Corner — “G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto”