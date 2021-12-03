With digital streaming platforms, we have all of the music in the world at our fingertips, but still can’t seem to figure out exactly what we want to hear. Lucky for all of us, Geoff Rickly is here to help with Making A Mixtape, the new video offering from Uproxx’s Indie Mixtape. As the singer for the post-hardcore band Thursday, Rickly has a unique and experienced perspective on what it takes to craft an impactful mixtape.

After creating mixtapes with the likes of Cloud Nothings, Bartees Strange, Jeff Rosenstock and more, Rickly is joined now by Los Angeles outfit Inner Wave, whose new album Apoptosis dropped earlier this year. Together, they work on compiling the perfect mixtape of old songs that they discovered this year via re-releases or anniversaries.

Check out the ninth episode of Making A Mixtape above and the “New To Us” playlist below.

The Mars Volta – “Eriatarka”

Fountains Of Wayne – “All Kinds Of Time”

Inner Wave – “King’s Cup”

Sharon Van Etten – “Save Yourself”

PJ Harvey – “When Under Ether”

The Knife – “Girls’ Night Out”

Hiroshi Sato – “Say Goodbye”

Cold Cave – “Icons Of Summer”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.