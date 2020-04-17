We’re all looking for things to listen to while we’re stuck in quarantine. With digital streaming platforms, we have all of the music in the world at our fingertips, but still can’t seem to figure out exactly what we want to hear. Lucky for all of us, Geoff Rickly is here to help with Making A Mixtape, the new video offering from Uproxx’s Indie Mixtape. As the singer for the post-hardcore band Thursday, Rickly has a unique and experienced perspective on what it takes to craft an epic mixtape.

Earlier this week, we launched the first episode of the series, which found Rickly collaborating on a “Moody” playlist with Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothings. On this new episode, Rickly is joined by Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad of Girlpool to collaborate on an “Energy” mixtape, a collection of songs to throw on for a run, or even when you just want to pump yourself up while you’re stuck inside all day.

Check out the new episode of Making A Mixtape above and follow the “Energy” playlist here.

Against Me! — “True Trans Soul Rebel”

Vundabar — “Montage Music”

LCD Soundsystem — “Tribulations”

Girlpool — “Like I’m Winning It”

Nine Inch Nails — “Closer”

Kelly Lee Owens — “Melt”

The 1975 — “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”

Perfume Genius — “On The Floor”

