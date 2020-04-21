We’re all looking for things to listen to while we’re stuck in quarantine. With digital streaming platforms, we have all of the music in the world at our fingertips, but still can’t seem to figure out exactly what we want to hear. Lucky for all of us, Geoff Rickly is here to help with Making A Mixtape, the new video offering from Uproxx’s Indie Mixtape. As the singer for the post-hardcore band Thursday, Rickly has a unique and experienced perspective on what it takes to craft an epic mixtape.

After creating a “Moody” list with Cloud Nothings and an “Energy” list with Girlpool, Rickly is joined by Gordi to examine the unique and exciting “Details” that can make a song special. With certain tracks, it can be a single image in a lyric, a synth swell, or even just a little vocal inflection that keeps you coming back for more.

Check out the new episode of Making A Mixtape above, and follow the “Energy” playlist here.

Better Oblivion Community Center — “Dylan Thomas”

Bon Iver — “Hey, Ma”

Gordi — “Aeroplane Bathroom”

Helado Negro — “Please Won’t Please”

Waxahatchee — “Can’t Do Much”

Porches – “Patience”

Angel Olsen – “Acrobat”

