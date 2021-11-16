Indie

Munya And Geoff Rickly Go Through The Best New Songs Of 2021 On The Latest Episode Of Making A Mixtape

TwitterIndie Music Writer

With digital streaming platforms, we have all of the music in the world at our fingertips, but still can’t seem to figure out exactly what we want to hear. Lucky for all of us, Geoff Rickly is here to help with Making A Mixtape, the new video offering from Uproxx’s Indie Mixtape. As the singer for the post-hardcore band Thursday, Rickly has a unique and experienced perspective on what it takes to craft an impactful mixtape.

After creating mixtapes with Cloud Nothings, Bartees Strange, Jeff Rosenstock and more, Rickly is joined by Montreal singer-songwriter Josie Bolvin, who released a new album, Voyage To Mars, under the name Munya earlier this month. Bolvin served as producer, songwriter, engineer, and performer on the project, and gives Rickly some insight into the singular artistic vision, informed by her background in opera and jazz.

Check out the eighth episode of Making A Mixtape above and the “Best New Tunes Of 2021” playlist below.

Petey — “Lean Into Life”
Big Thief — “Little Things”
Bartees Strange — “Weights”
Illuminati Hotties — “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA”
Beabadoobee — “Last Night On Earth”
Munya — “Cocoa Beach”
Inner Wave — “Fever”
The War On Drugs — “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (ft. Lucius)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Displays High-Class Showmanship Through An Infectious Spectacle
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×