With digital streaming platforms, we have all of the music in the world at our fingertips, but still can’t seem to figure out exactly what we want to hear. Lucky for all of us, Geoff Rickly is here to help with Making A Mixtape, the new video offering from Uproxx’s Indie Mixtape. As the singer for the post-hardcore band Thursday, Rickly has a unique and experienced perspective on what it takes to craft an impactful mixtape.

After creating mixtapes with Cloud Nothings, Bartees Strange, Jeff Rosenstock and more, Rickly is joined by Montreal singer-songwriter Josie Bolvin, who released a new album, Voyage To Mars, under the name Munya earlier this month. Bolvin served as producer, songwriter, engineer, and performer on the project, and gives Rickly some insight into the singular artistic vision, informed by her background in opera and jazz.

Check out the eighth episode of Making A Mixtape above and the “Best New Tunes Of 2021” playlist below.

Petey — “Lean Into Life”

Big Thief — “Little Things”

Bartees Strange — “Weights”

Illuminati Hotties — “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA”

Beabadoobee — “Last Night On Earth”

Munya — “Cocoa Beach”

Inner Wave — “Fever”

The War On Drugs — “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” (ft. Lucius)

