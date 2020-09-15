After releasing two advance singles, Atlanta (by way of Austin and LA) band Mamalarky have announced their debut self-titled album. Across ten tracks, the quartet deliver blissed out fuzzy indie-pop tracks that are nostalgic for a simpler time. They are a band that emanates cool factor, with technically impressive instrumentation and a rhythm section that serves as an anchor beneath flowing synth lines and buzzy guitars. The latest single “Schism Trek” is another indication that Mamalarky is definitely not a record to sleep on as the leaves turn and fall sets in.

Ahead of the new album, the band sat down to talk wearing suits on stage, cute pigs, and the space-time continuum in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

fuzzy gooey cookie melt.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Like a dream sequence in the movies where there’s a harp playing and the screen gets blurry before it takes you to the dream, where we’re all wearing suits and playing the album to you from a cloud. that would be ideal for us, please.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Atlanta, it’s so beautiful and it was the best crowd we’ve ever had. The bands were all really great and nobody had their arms crossed.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Each of my bandmates!

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Noor makes ridiculous sweet potato sandwiches and they’re some of the best things to have after a long drive. I miss those tour sammys.

What album do you know every word to?

The new Orion Sun album, Hold Space For Me.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Palm Sunday at 529 blew us away, please check her out, her voice is otherworldly. It was a solo set too! Nothing could have prepared us for the real-life angel that took the stage that night.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Any two-piece suit kind of deal. It saves time to throw on the same two things before you play every night and feel somewhat presentable without having to think about it.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@Cutest.Pigs on Instagram is our biggest influence.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney, we have harmonies all figured out it’s a production.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

How many table spoons are in a quarter cup. Dylan was makin’ braised beets at work and yeah they were f*cking good.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

The absolute perfect album to gift is the Spanish ABBA album, Oro. Noor has given it to many people and it’s never disappointed.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We stayed at a Mormon farm once in Taylor Arizona. We didn’t know beforehand and it was kind of intimidating but they were a really sweet family and they had newborn puppies to play with and fresh out of the oven apple pies for us upon arrival. For breakfast, they had fresh milk and made us spiced peaches and hard boiled fresh eggs that Dylan collected in the morning with their son Mordecai. It was all there.