Manchester Orchestra just unleashed The Valley Of Vision, an album with an accompanying VR short film. To make things even more exciting, they’ve announced a co-headlining run with iconic emo band Jimmy Eat World on The Amplified Echoes Tour, kicking off this summer.
Along with opener Middle Kids, the bands will be hitting the road in July beginning in Missoula, MT and ending in Philadelphia, PA during August. They’ll stop by New York City’s SummerStage In Central Park as well as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
Check out the full dates below.
07/11 — Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater
07/14 — Spokane, WA @ The Podium
07/15 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
07/16 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
07/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
07/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
07/21 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
07/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
07/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex Outdoors
07/25 — Morrison, CO @– Red Rocks Amphitheater
07/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
07/28 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
07/29 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
07/30 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/07 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
08/09 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/11 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
08/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club
08/16 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
08/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/19 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoors
08/20 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/21 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
08/23 — New York, NY @ SummerStage In Central Park
08/24 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/25 — Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Buffalo
08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
THE AMPLIFIED ECHOES TOUR SUMMER 2023 @jimmyeatworld @MiddleKidsMusic (tickets on sale Thursday) pic.twitter.com/rwuYLNKZ6l
— Manchester Orchestra (@ManchesterOrch) March 13, 2023
Find ticket information here.