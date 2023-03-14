Manchester Orchestra just unleashed The Valley Of Vision, an album with an accompanying VR short film. To make things even more exciting, they’ve announced a co-headlining run with iconic emo band Jimmy Eat World on The Amplified Echoes Tour, kicking off this summer.

Along with opener Middle Kids, the bands will be hitting the road in July beginning in Missoula, MT and ending in Philadelphia, PA during August. They’ll stop by New York City’s SummerStage In Central Park as well as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Check out the full dates below.

07/11 — Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

07/14 — Spokane, WA @ The Podium

07/15 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

07/16 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

07/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/21 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

07/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

07/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex Outdoors

07/25 — Morrison, CO @– Red Rocks Amphitheater

07/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

07/28 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/29 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

07/30 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

08/09 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/11 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

08/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

08/16 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

08/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/19 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoors

08/20 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/21 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

08/23 — New York, NY @ SummerStage In Central Park

08/24 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/25 — Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Buffalo

08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

Find ticket information here.