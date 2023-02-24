Manchester Orchestra have officially announced their next project, an album and a virtual reality short film that are both titled The Valley Of Vision. Fans can expect the two art pieces to drop next month.

For now, they have dropped the single, “Capital Karma,” which opens with a somber instrumental.

“Making The Valley Of Vision was an exciting idea of what the future could be for us in terms of how we create,” the band’s lead vocalist Andy Hull shared about the project via Stereogum.

“None of these songs were written with the band being in the same room in a live setting,” Hull continued. “They were really like science experiments that started from the bottom and were added to gradually over time. We’re intrigued by doing things the wrong way, or attempting things we haven’t done before and getting inspired by them.”

The VR film, directed by Isaac Deitz, will air as a special watch party via the band’s YouTube channel on March 9.

Check out Manchester Orchestra’s new “Capital Karma” above. Below, find the complete The Valley Of Vision tracklist.

1. “Capital Karma”

2. “The Way”

3. “Quietly”

4. “Letting Go”

5. “Lose You Again”

6. “Rear View”

The Valley Of Vision is out 3/10 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.