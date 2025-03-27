Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney: name another talk show where the guests include Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, and Quinta Brunson; there’s music from Cypress Hill and the Kims (Gordon and Deal); and Richard Kind, the man, the myth, the legend, is the announcer. You simply can’t!

This week’s episode featured the live TV debut of Mannequin Pussy, who performed the title track from I Got Heaven, one of the best albums of 2024.

“You will hear music such that has never poured through your airwaves!” host John Mulaney said about the band during his monologue, according to Stereogum. “That’s right. There are many milestones in human culture. There’s the invention of the printing press, the Armory Show of 1913, and tonight we bring you the television debut of Mannequin Pussy. It’s the best. It’s the best. Mannequin Pussy plays loud rock music, and their name is fun to say.”

He continued, “Our studio has been flooded with telegrams all week because of these youngsters and the excitement has reached all corners of the globe. We even received this wire today. I was very excited: ‘Ahem, me and Michelle are watching along with the rest of the world. Long live Mannequin Pussy. Yours, Barack Obama.'”

It’s a true rock star performance (and look out for Karly Hartzman from Wednesday as one of the backup singer nuns!).

You can watch Mannequin Pussy on Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney here.