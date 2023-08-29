Mannequin Pussy, Philadelphia’s boldest punk band, has just given fans what they’ve desperately wanted: new music. Since 2021, supporters have jammed out to the group’s EP Perfect, patiently waiting for their next release. Now that Mannequin has some downtime after a few billed shows, including one opening for Bikini Kill, they’ve decided to drop a single, namely “I Got Heaven.”

The track, which was produced by John Congleton, marked Mannequin’s glorious return. But the record isn’t the only thing the band had to offer. To support the track, Mannequin teamed up with directed Mason Mercer and Anthony Miralles for its new video. As in their past videos, including their last EP’s title track, “I Got Heaven,” shows off members Colins “Bear” Regisford, Kaleen Reading, Maxine Steen, and Marisa Dabice’s bold creative choices.

In the NSFW video, Mannequin, along with Mercer and Miralles, reimagine how simple a stripped-down life living on a farm could be. They sport overalls, distressed jeans, and, for some scenes, even nothing at all.

Frontwoman Dabice shared a note about the inspiration behind the track, saying, “‘I Got Heaven’ is a song intended to merge the sacred and the profane and to serve as a reminder that we are all perfect exactly as we have been made and that no one gets to decide how a life should or should not be lived.”

She added, “Heaven is here on a planet that gave us everything we needed to survive. Heaven is in the plants and in the water and in the animals who we share this world with. Heaven is inside of me and inside of you. The weaponization of Christianity for political means, for individual profit and power, as a tool to intentionally divide us is one of the greatest threats to our modern world and a threat to our ability to find solidarity through love. To allow the hatred and the violence and the noise to rise is to reject our sacred purpose as individuals, which is simply to love.”

Watch Mannequin Pussy’s “I Got Heaven” video above.