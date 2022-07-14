Marcus Mumford didn’t just write and perform the Ted Lasso theme song because he wanted to stay in the TV game. We really should have seen this coming, but the Mumford & Sons singer was seemingly sharpening his chops on his own, while he worked his way towards his solo debut. Earlier this week, Mumford announced that his first ever solo album, Self-Titled, would be released on September 16th, with guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Brandi Carlile and Monica Martin, while teasing an upcoming track called “Cannibal.” Today, no stone has been left unturned, as Mumford has dropped the single and released the new album’s complete tracklist.

Officially the album’s lead single, “Cannibal” opens with a minimalist arrangement of just Mumford and an acoustic guitar. As the track builds, thundering drums jump in and Mumford unleashes one of those emotional explosions that we’ve come to expect from him. But this is a pop song through and through, more towards the style of Ed Sheeran, and less of a lean to the folk of Mumford & Sons. A star of his stature could take this new material to big heights.

Watch the video for “Cannibal” above and check out the Self-Titled album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Cannibal”

2. “Grace”

3. “Prior Warning”

4. “Better Off High”

5. “Only Child”

6. “Dangerous Game” Feat. Clairo

7. “Better Angels”

8. “Go In Light” Feat. Monica Martin

9. “Stonecatcher” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

10. “How” Feat. Brandi Carlile

Self-Titled is out 9/16 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.