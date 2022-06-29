James Corden is in the middle of a week of shows filmed in London and the first two episodes have been filled with music. Monday’s show had Lizzo doing “Carpool Karaoke” and Billie Eilish as an interview guest, and on last night’s episodes, Ed Sheeran was on the couch alongside Vin Diesel.

During the chat, Corden asked Sheeran what songs he thinks he’ll “have to” perform on every tour for the rest of his life. He responded:

“I put it in my head, I was like, ‘I’m a massive Coldplay fan, and if I go to a Coldplay show and they don’t play ‘Fix You’ or ‘Yellow,’ I’m going to be like [shrugs].’ So in my head, I’m like, ‘People are going to think that coming to my shows,’ so I would always have ‘Perfect,’ I’d always have ‘Bad Habits,’ ‘Shape Of You,’ then you got ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ ‘The A Team.'”

He continued, “Whenever you put out a new album, you’re like, ‘If I’m not ending the show with the new single from this album and it’s from the last album, I’m like, ‘Ah, is it… has it done well?’ So I was like, I’m really happy to… ‘Bad Habits’ is the best of the whole show, so I’m really, really, really, really pleased with that. But I thought I would just end the show with ‘Shape Of You’ for the rest of my life.”

Check out clips from Sheeran on last night’s Corden above and below.

