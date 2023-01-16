Marcus Mumford Carey Mulligan 2022 Met Gala
Indie

Marcus Mumford Could Add To His Sons As Carey Mulligan Is Reportedly Pregnant With The Couple’s Third Child

Marcus Mumford visited The Late Late Show With James Corden in October as a pit stop in his tour supporting Self-Titled, his debut solo album. While there, he explained an Oscars-related bet he had a made with his wife, Carey Mulligan, that resulted in a tattoo on his shoulder. And in December, Mulligan sat opposite Margot Robbie for an installment of Variety‘s “Actors On Actors,” where she shared an instance of being recognized for her Promising Young Woman role while with her kids at one of Mumford’s shows.

All of which is to say, Mulligan and Mumford are precious about which bits of their private lives become public, so it isn’t at all surprising that they didn’t post on Instagram that they are expecting their third child together. Instead, we got it the old-fashioned way: a celebrity pregnancy confirmed by People.

The publication reported on Saturday, January 14, that a representative for Mulligan has confirmed that the 37-year-old two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant.

Mulligan and Mumford have been married since April 2012. They became parents to their daughter, Evelyn Grace, in September 2015, and welcomed their son, Wilfred, in August 2017.

As for their professional lives, Mulligan most recently starred in She Said, while Mumford is set to perform at the 2023 Innings Festival next month.

