Along with the recent announcements of the Adjacent Festival in New Jersey and the online iVoted Festival, there is now the unveiling of the fifth Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona. It will take place on Feb. 25 and 26.

In the fest, there will be 18 acts total, including Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, the Offspring, the Black Crowes, the Pretty Reckless, Hazel English, Umphrey’s McGee, the Head And The Heart, Heartless Bastards, and more. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10AM PT. Find more information about the festival and tickets here.

Earlier this year, Weezer had to cancel their Broadway residency because of low ticket sales. Frontman Rivers Cuomo revealed in the Weezer Discord group: “I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared your schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”