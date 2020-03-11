Following the release of her January single “Stone Me,” revved-up country star Margo Price is back. The singer debuted “Twinkle Twinkle” along with announcing her highly-anticipated sophomore record That’s How Rumors Get Started.

Directed by Matthew Siskin, the video accompanying “Twinkle Twinkle” is a psychedelic kaleidoscope of images moving around Price. Inspired by a conversation Price had about some painful aspects of touring, the visual is superimposed with nostalgic images moving across the screen.

Produced by longtime friend Sturgill Simpson, the upcoming album was recorded over several days while she was pregnant with her daughter Ramona. “They’re both a creation process,” Price said in a statement. “And I was being really good to my body and my mind during that time. I had a lot of clarity from sobriety.”

Watch “Twinkle Twinkle” above. Below, find Prices’ That’s How Rumors Get Started cover art, tracklist, and tour dates.

1. “That’s How Rumors Get Started”

2. “Letting Me Down”

3. “Twinkle Twinkle”

4. “Stone Me”

5. “Hey Child”

6. “Heartless Mind”

7. “What Happened To Our Love?”

8. “Gone To Stay”

9. “Prisoner Of The Highway”

10. “I’d Die For You”

03/16 — Dripping Springs, TX @ Campfire Gathering

03/19 — Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX @ Luck Reunion (Margo Price & Friends)

05/17 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre*

05/18 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater*

05/20 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater*

05/21 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater*

05/23 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach*

05/24 — Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on The Green at Shelburne Museum*

05/26 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point*

05/27 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark MainStage Theatre*

05/28 — Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap*

05/30 — Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

05/31 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

06/07 — Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Music Festival

06/11 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena^

06/12 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre^

06/13 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre^

06/16 — Bend, OR @ Oregon Spirit Distillers

06/18 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center^

06/19 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre^

06/20 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater^

07/24 — Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

07/25 — Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

07/26 — Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

11/16 — Punta Caña, DR @ All The Best Fest

*with The Head and The Heart

^with Chris Stapleton

That’s How Rumors Get Started is out 05/08 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.