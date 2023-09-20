Earlier this year, Marilyn Manson‘s defamation claims against Evan Rachel Wood were dismissed. She had accused him of psychological, sexual, and physical abuse and then rescinded her allegations. Now it’s been revealed the musician has been going to court for other alleged misbehavior.

According to Associated Press, Manson has been sentenced to 20 hours of community service and fined about $1,400 after spitting and blowing his nose on a concert videographer. The event transpired at a Gilford, New Hampshire concert in 2019. The videographer, Susan Fountain, said in a court statement, “For me, I’m a professional person and I’ve been in this industry for 30 years. I’ve worked for a lot of companies, and in all the years I’ve worked with people, I’ve never been humiliated or treated like I was by this defendant. For him to spit on me and blow his nose on me was the most disgusting thing a human being has ever done.”

“I understand this was not a big criminal charge to begin with, but I was hoping that the defendant would receive a sentence that would make him think twice before doing something like this again,” the statement continued. She was not present in court. The judge called Manson’s acts “egregious.”