Last spring, Marilyn Manson’s former assistant, Ashley Walters, filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault, battery, and harassment. She worked for Manson between 2010 and 2011, and during this time, she says she was promised creative opportunities. Instead, Walters alleges that she was subjected to verbal and psychological abuse in addition to sexual harassment from Manson. In an interview with The Cut, Walters said that Manson hacked her Facebook account in a paranoid fit after firing her. More than a year after this lawsuit was filed, a judge ruled to dismiss the case.

According to Pitchfork, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Stern ruled that Walters’ accusations surpassed the state of California’s two-year statute of limitations. “The plaintiff has pleaded too few facts and too late to keep this case in court,” Judge Stern wrote in his ruling.

Manson has faced a number of sexual assault and harassment accusations from multiple women over the last year. Last fall, a judge ruled that Games Of Thrones actress Esme Bianco’s lawsuit against him will move forward. In addition to the lawsuit, she also lodged human trafficking and abuse allegations against Manson.

More recently, Manson sued Evan Rachel Wood for her abuse claims against him by alleging “malicious falsehood” and a fabricated FBI letter. “I’m not scared,” she said in response to Manson’s lawsuit. Wood later added, “People can think whatever they want about me. I have to let the legal process run its course, and I’m steady as a rock.”