Omar Rodríguez-López has remained busy over the past decade, but his most famous project, The Mars Volta, has not. The group broke up in 2013, and between then and now, there have been occasional rumors of a reunion. Now, the most promising sign of new material from the band since the break-up has arrived, as the band is teasing… something.

Through his Clouds Hill company, Rodríguez-López has shared a brief teaser video captioned, “COMING SOON #THEMARSVOLTA.” In the video, in brief flashes, the text “The Mars Volta” and “La Realidad De Los Sueños” (which translates to “the reality of dreams”) can be seen. So far, that’s all the info available about whatever this is.

Back in 2019, the band’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala said a “new chapter” of the band is “happening” and also added, “What it’s NOT going to be is your ‘fav member lineup’ playing their ‘classic records’ in full etc. Maybe we’ll play old sh*t, who knows how we feel. Just remember our past campaigns never relied on playing requests or going fully backwards …it’s new sh*t, new people, left turns , tangent inconsistencies, mazapan dreams and churro wishes. I will say this though, when [Rodríguez-López] played me a grip of new sh*t I f*cking cried. Like Claire Daines in Romeo & Juliet cried. Yeah it was f*cking weird. It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just 2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the f*cking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”

This is the most tantalizing sign of new music from the group in a long time, so stay tuned.

