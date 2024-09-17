Here Is The National’s ‘Zen Diagram Tour’ Setlist

The National and The War On Drugs (who just released a live album) are two of the most consistently excellent bands in indie rock. They also put on one heck of a live show, which you can experience for yourself on the Zen Diagram Tour.

The National, in particular, are playing some of their most popular tracks, including “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” “Fake Empire,” and “Mr. November.” Below, you’ll find a setlist from the group’s recent concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. Every show has The National performing a slightly different collection of songs, but this should give you a rough idea of what to expect.