Here Is The National’s ‘Zen Diagram Tour’ Setlist

The National and The War On Drugs (who just released a live album) are two of the most consistently excellent bands in indie rock. They also put on one heck of a live show, which you can experience for yourself on the Zen Diagram Tour.
The National, in particular, are playing some of their most popular tracks, including “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” “Fake Empire,” and “Mr. November.” Below, you’ll find a setlist from the group’s recent concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. Every show has The National performing a slightly different collection of songs, but this should give you a rough idea of what to expect.
The National’s Zen Diagram Tour Setlist
1. “Don’t Swallow The Cap”
2. “Eucalyptus”
3. “Tropic Morning News”
4. “Squalor Victoria”
5. “Bloodbuzz Ohio”
6. “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness”
7. “I Need My Girl”
8. “Brainy”
9. “Conversation 16”
10. “The Geese Of Beverly Road”
11. “Abel”
12. “Alien”
13. “Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces)”
14. “Rylan”
15. “England”
16. “Graceless”
17. “Fake Empire”
18. “About Today”
19. “Light Years” (encore)
20. “Mr. November” (encore)
21. “Terrible Love”
22. “Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks”
The National’s 2024 Tour Dates: Zen Diagram Tour
09/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Mann Center for Performing Arts
09/19 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/25 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
09/26 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
09/28 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live
10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
10/03 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes