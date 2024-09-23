Matt Berninger The National 2024

The National is frequently praised as an exceptional live band (here’s Uproxx’s Philip Cosores doing just that, for example). Now, they’re unveiling what a press release dubs “the definitive live document of The National”: Rome a new live album.

The album was recorded live on June 3, 2024 at Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone in Rome, Italy. The 21-track project is set for release on December 13. If you’re a member of the band’s Cherry Tree fan club, there’s an opportunity to buy “an exclusive, tricolor triple-LP featuring five additional songs.”

The band has offered a taste of the album today (September 23), though, via NTL RM EP I, which includes four songs from the album: “I Need My Girl,” “Lemonworld,” “The Geese of Beverly Road,” and “Lit Up.” Check that out below.

Find the Rome cover art and tracklist below.

The National’s Rome Tracklist

01. “Runaway”
02. “Eucalyptus”
03. “Tropic Morning News”
04. “New Order T-Shirt”
05. “Don’t Swallow The Cap”
06. “Bloodbuzz Ohio”
07. “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness”
08. “I Need My Girl”
09. “Lemonworld”
10. “The Geese Of Beverly Road”
11. “Lit Up”
12. “Alien”
13. “Humiliation”
14. “Murder Me Rachael”
15. “England”
16. “Graceless”
17. “Fake Empire”
18. “Smoke Detector”
19. “Mr November”
20. “Terrible Love”
21. “Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks”

Rome is out 12/13 via 4AD. Find more information here.

