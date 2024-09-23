The National is frequently praised as an exceptional live band (here’s Uproxx’s Philip Cosores doing just that, for example). Now, they’re unveiling what a press release dubs “the definitive live document of The National”: Rome a new live album.

The album was recorded live on June 3, 2024 at Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone in Rome, Italy. The 21-track project is set for release on December 13. If you’re a member of the band’s Cherry Tree fan club, there’s an opportunity to buy “an exclusive, tricolor triple-LP featuring five additional songs.”

The band has offered a taste of the album today (September 23), though, via NTL RM EP I, which includes four songs from the album: “I Need My Girl,” “Lemonworld,” “The Geese of Beverly Road,” and “Lit Up.” Check that out below.

Find the Rome cover art and tracklist below.