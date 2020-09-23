The National leader Matt Berninger has offered another video ahead of his debut solo album, for the single “One More Second.” The video’s premiere arrives as part of Berninger’s “Cocktail Seconds With Matt Berninger” livestream, featuring special guests Chris Sgroi and brother Tom Berninger, who discuss the making of the video.

Berninger previously said of the track, “I wrote ‘One More Second’ with Matt Sheehy with the intention for it to be a kind of answer to Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You,’ or sort of the other side of that conversation. I just wanted to write one of those classic, simple, desperate love songs that sound great in your car.”

He previously explained how Serpentine Prison came to be, saying of the recording process, “I sent [friend and collaborator Booker T. Jones] a few rough demos of originals that I had started working on with some old friends, including the songs ‘Serpentine Prison’ and ‘Distant Axis.’ Booker responded to those demos right away and encouraged me to keep writing and digging deeper into that stuff. Six months later we had twelve originals and seven covers. Everyone I had been working with on these songs came to Venice, CA, and we recorded it all in 14 days.”

Watch the “One More Second” video above.

Serpentine Prison is out 10/16 via Book’s/Concord Records. Pre-order it here.