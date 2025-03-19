Matty Matheson’s music order is up. As part of the Emmy Award-winning series The Bear’s Matheson and his co-stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri whip up some wicked dishes. Some enough Matheson will do the same but in a recording booth.

Yesterday (March 18) on Instagram, Matty Matheson revealed he formed a new hardcore band named, Pig Pen. Given his lengthy career in the culinary arts (restauranteur and celebrity chef) Matheson’s new act could not have been more cleverly titled.

“A few old friends got together a couple of years ago and wrote and recorded 10 songs over 2 days,” he wrote in the announcement post. “We just wanted to hangout and see what’s up.”

Matheson is not the only recognizable face in the group. Alongside Matheson as the lead vocalist, fans will immediately notice guitarist and backing vocalist Wade MacNeil. MacNeil is known as the founding member of 2000s emo act Alexisonfire.

Pig Pen’s remaining members include additional guitarist Daniel Romano, drummer Ian Ski Romano, and bassist Tommy Major.

While Matheson hinted at the group’s debut project, he did not share a tentative release date for it. However, his follower did get a taste of what the band recorded thanks to the snippet shared. On April 25, Pig Pen will deliver their first performance at Sneaky Dee’s in Toronto, Canada. Find more information here.