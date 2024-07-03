Indie

‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Has Some Pretty Great Picks For Her Go-To Karaoke Songs

The Bear had a killer soundtrack in season 3 (including another Taylor Swift needle drop), but you know what artist it could have used more of? Kate Bush. I mean, sure, the English art-pop icon is already associated with Stranger Things, but there’s no such thing as too much Kate Bush. Besides, it would have made Ayo Edebiri very happy.

The cast of The Bear — Jeremy Allen White (Carmy), Ayo Edebiri (Syd), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie), Abby Elliot (Natalie), Lionel Boyce (Marcus), Liza Colon-Zayas (Tina), Matty Matheson (Fak #1), and Ricky Staffieri (Fak #2) — sat down with Vanity Fair for a video to see how well they know each other.

One question Ayo posed to her co-stars was: what’s my go-to karaoke song? After Moss-Bachrach jokingly suggested it was either the overture of Oscar-winning masterpiece Drive My Car or the theme from Dune: Part Two, both of which would bring the house down, Staffieri guessed “Believe” by Cher. Nope. It also wasn’t anything by Celine Dion, though Edebiri has been known to belt out “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.” The actual answer: “Wuthering Heights” by Kate Bush or “Don’t Speak” by No Doubt.

Those are two quality karaoke songs, because neither is over five minutes. It should be illegal to perform a song over five minutes in karaoke, and yes, that includes “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

You can watch the video above.

