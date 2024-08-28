Before season three of The Bear hit screens, rumors were already swirling that the cast and crew had simultaneously churned out a secret fourth season of the hit culinary drama. The Hollywood Reporter had said at the time, seasons three and four will “film back to back in a bid to keep the show on its annual release target as the cast and creatives continue to line their calendars with feature work.” It seems like this did not happen.

In a new interview with Esquire UK, Jeremy Allen White put those rumors to rest when he admitted that production on season four likely won’t start until the new year. He said, “I’m not sure exactly when. I know it’s not going to be until next year. I imagine sometime early next year, a similar start date to the last couple of years: February/March time,” White told the outlet. This would align with the past rollout for seasons two and three.

Season three of The Bear dropped earlier this summer and was jam-packed with cameos, weird vibes and of course, the competitive world of fine dining.

It’s unclear if any of season four was shot at the same time, though hopefully the plot gets reworked a bit. Carmy had a rough third season, but there is always a chance for him to be redeemed in the future. There are cannolis that need to be made!

(Via Esquire)