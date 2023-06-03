U.S. representative Maxwell Frost is living his best life. Outside of politics, Frost has been shown to enjoy music. After being elected in Florida’s 10th congressional district in the US midterm elections last November, he celebrated at The 1975’s concert in Washington D.C., where he received a shoutout from the band’s lead vocalist, Matty Healy. Last night (June 2), Frost was in attendance at Paramore‘s concert in D.C.

The band brought Frost out as a surprise to the audience. As Frost was on stage, lead vocalist Hayley Williams asked him if he had any words or special messages to share with the audience.

Frost most definitely had some words for Florida governor Ron Desantis. While on stage, Frost immediately shouted, “F*ck Ron DeSantis! F*ck fascism!” in response to Williams’ prompt. He then continued, performing “Misery Business” with Paramore.

paramore have brought congressman Maxwell Frost of FL onstage for miz biz, calling out Desantis once again – “fuck Ron Desantis” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4SFngxzXCG — jen (@YELYAHG00N) June 3, 2023

This special moment came full-circle for Frost, who seems to be a lifelong fan of Paramore. He shared a clip of the performance on his Twitter account, noting that “he’d been practicing in the shower for YEARS.”

Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS pic.twitter.com/vbXueib9Ec — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

You can check out clips from the concert above.

