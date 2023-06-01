Hayley Williams does not mess around. The Paramore bandleader has made it clear, whether she’s ranting that Ticketmaster needs “to get their sh*t together” or joking about giving her fans detention due to some crowd drama.

Unfortunately, the crowd drama has been frequent on their current tour. Last night (May 31), the group played New York City’s Madison Square Garden, where they had Lil Uzi Vert as a surprise guest to perform “Misery Business” with them. However, concert etiquette was still lost on some people.

A TikTok video captures two concertgoers who appear to be a couple gracelessly pushing their way through the audience during Paramore’s “Figure 8” from their latest album This Is Why. The creator clarified in the comments that the person “was being aggressive the entire night & shoving and fighting with everyone.”

It was so bad that Williams called them out on it during the song. “Holy sh*t. F*ck you!” she said. “What is happening? Guys, yes, I will embarrass both of you.”

She continued, “Both of you need to find somewhere else to take care of that sh*t because that’s not happening here.”

