Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book Meet Me In The Bathroom was an oral history of the indie-rock golden era in the 2000s when The Strokes and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were taking all of New York’s attention, along with acts like LCD Soundsystem, Interpol, and more. It was an intense deep dive into that time; it took six years for her to put together, and she conducted over 200 interviews full of lots of gossip.

Meet Me In The Bathroom was turned into a documentary and it’s finally coming to theaters in New York and Los Angeles on November 4 and nationwide on November 8. The first trailer is finally out and is the perfect preview into the film.

In our January interview with the directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, Lovelace said about finding interesting footage, “It’s not like now, making a film about now in 20 years will be a nightmare because everyone films on the thing, and takes thousands of photographs. But we were kind of confident that there would be enough of a document of that time because we were doing something similar in the UK filming smaller bands. No one as famous as these bands, but people were doing that.”

Watch the trailer for Meet Me In The Bathroom above.