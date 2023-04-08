Metallica are just days away from dropping their new 72 Seasons album — and they have some surprises in store for fans. Not only are they having a global premiere in theaters, but the band will also takeover Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a special Metallica week. They shared the special news on social media, noting that they’ll be playing jams for Jimmy and his audience each night.

“In a first for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, it’s ‘Metallica Week,’ as we will be the musical guest each night, beginning on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13,” they wrote on Twitter.

“We’ll be playing live for all four shows, and you’ll also catch us on the couch, chatting with Jimmy one night. Keep your eyes peeled for other sightings during the broadcast, as we really don’t know what else Jimmy will get us involved in!” they also added, according to NME.

We’re celebrating #72Seasons release week by taking over late night! Catch us on @JimmyKimmelLive on ABC Monday, April 10 – Thursday, April 13 for four live performances, one night of chatting on the couch, and whatever other fun Jimmy has in store for us. pic.twitter.com/MZUMNr9mxd — Metallica (@Metallica) April 7, 2023

The band has worked with Kimmel on projects in the past, as the publication noted that he was the host of the Helping Hands charity concert — where Metallica had performed “Nothing Else Matters” with St. Vincent last December. The event was streamed on Paramount+ and was “dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.”

72 Seasons is out 4/14 via Blackened Recordings. Find more information here.