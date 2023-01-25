Metallica is teaming up once again with Trafalgar Releasing for a global listening party in a theater (possibly) near you. For one night only on April 13, the band’s new album, 72 Seasons, will let fans hear it ahead of its official release the following day.

“This is a monumental opportunity for Metallica fans to be the first to hear the new album,” Trafalgar said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be a part of this historical global moment – connecting Metallica with their fans once again.”

The band previously used Trafalgar to bring their S&M² reunion event with the San Francisco Symphony to theaters in 2019.

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” James Hetfield previously explained about 72 Seasons in a statement. “The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.”

“I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today,” he added. “Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

Tickets for the global premiere of Metallica’s new album go on sale starting March 2.

72 Seasons is out 4/14 via Blackened Recordings. Pre-order it here.