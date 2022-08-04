By now, it’s well known that Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” has experienced a revival here in 2022 due to the 1986 single being used in a pivotal scene from the latest season of Stranger Things. The band clearly loves this, as they’ve been fully on board with acknowledging the show and showing love for it and the newfound attention it has brought the rock icons. Now, they’re leaning into it even further my teaming up with Netflix for a killer new line of merch.

The line consists of a t-shirt, raglan shirt, and hoodie all with the same design, a modified version of the Hellfire Club shirt from the show but with the Metallica logo on top. All items are availabe to order now via Metallica’s webstore, Metallica’s other webstore, or Netflix’s webstore.

Announcing the new offerings on Twitter, the band wrote, “We’re having the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club so we’re scouting out “lost sheep” and outsiders to join. Do you think you have what it takes? Then suit up!”

Ever since the “Master Of Puppets” resurgence, Metallica have welcomed new fans with open arms, seen the song hit the Hot 100 chart for the first time, and jam with Eddie Munson actor Joseph Quinn backstage at Lollapalooza.