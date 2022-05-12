There are so many things that can happen at a concert, but one fan’s don’t typically expect to see is a new life being ushered into the world. That’s precisely what happened last weekend, though, when Metallica played at Estádio Couto Pereira in Curitiba, Brazil on May 7. Joice M. Figueiró, who was 39 weeks pregnant at the time, gave birth at the venue’s outpatient clinic as the band performed, appropriately enough, “Enter Sandman.”

In an Instagram post about the news, Figueiró wrote (translated to English), “At every show I go to, something has to happen, but this time I think I’ve outdone myself. I bought this ticket three years ago and I never imagined something like this would happen.”

Now, the band has caught wind of the news, so James Hetfield took some time to call Figueiró and congratulate her on the new bundle of joy.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday (May 10), Figueiró shared a brief video of her phone call with Hetfield, who starts, “This is James from Metallica. Congratulations, you guys.” An excited Figueiró responds, “Oh my God. Hi. I cry.” Figueiró noted the call lasted for seven minutes.

In honor of the new baby, check out the Rockabye Baby! lullaby rendition of “Enter Sandman” below.